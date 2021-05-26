Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Boosted by Analyst

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $259.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.73 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 34,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.76, for a total transaction of $10,679,887.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,984.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,025,241 shares of company stock valued at $277,023,435. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 16,567.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Carvana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

