Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Boosted by Analyst

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $259.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.73 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 34,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.76, for a total transaction of $10,679,887.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,984.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,025,241 shares of company stock valued at $277,023,435. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 16,567.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Carvana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Earnings History and Estimates for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit