Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.24). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oyster Point Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $449.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

