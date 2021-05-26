Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

ATI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

NYSE:ATI opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.91. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,355,000 after buying an additional 1,541,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after buying an additional 1,388,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,552,000 after buying an additional 1,087,862 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after buying an additional 612,741 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

