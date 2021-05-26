Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Cut by Analyst

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $32.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $345,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

