Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,618 shares of company stock worth $1,939,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

