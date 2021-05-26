Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $3.00 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.