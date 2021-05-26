Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

GNL opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -119.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

