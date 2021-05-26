Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 919 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $405.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.24. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.44.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

