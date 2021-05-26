Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $923,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Axonics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,431,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $379,140.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,429.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,676 shares of company stock worth $14,926,878. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

