Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.46. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

