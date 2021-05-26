RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,599. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. RadNet has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 132.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.