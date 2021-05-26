Rain Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RAIN) Quiet Period Will End on June 2nd

Rain Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RAIN) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rain Therapeutics had issued 7,352,941 shares in its IPO on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $124,999,997 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Rain Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on RAIN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Rain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 121,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,456.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,906,347 shares of company stock worth $31,992,177.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.