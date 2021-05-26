Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s previous close.

RAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $18.98 on Monday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 121,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,944,456.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,906,347 shares of company stock valued at $31,992,177 in the last quarter.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

