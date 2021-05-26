Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s previous close.

RAIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $18.98 on Monday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 121,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,944,456.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,906,347 shares of company stock valued at $31,992,177 in the last quarter.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Analyst Recommendations for Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit