Rainicorn Reaches Market Cap of $16.43 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 96.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 26th. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $16.43 million and $1.63 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 59.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00059410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00352062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00183991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00855740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033910 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

