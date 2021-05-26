Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report issued on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

NYSE:RL opened at $121.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.00 and a 200 day moving average of $111.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 over the last three months. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

