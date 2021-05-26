RAMP One Day Volume Reaches $69.67 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 65.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000819 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $116.93 million and approximately $69.67 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00078249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.79 or 0.00947288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.99 or 0.09798362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00091283 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,573,757 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

