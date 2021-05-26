Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $71,659.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,670.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.21 or 0.07254176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $755.30 or 0.01953175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.47 or 0.00502883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00198295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.74 or 0.00671670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00461652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00399624 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,360,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

