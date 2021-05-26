Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.500-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.90 billion-$65.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.35 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.07.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.50. 4,803,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,175,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $87.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

