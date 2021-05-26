REAL (REAL) Price Tops $0.0846 on Top Exchanges

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, REAL has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0846 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. REAL has a total market capitalization of $850,744.35 and approximately $152.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REAL alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00079016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.36 or 0.00962249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.31 or 0.09749300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00091770 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.