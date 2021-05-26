Realty Income Co. (O) to Issue May 21 Dividend of $0.24 on June 15th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a may 21 dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 204.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.8%.

O opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

