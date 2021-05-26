Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

5/21/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zelman & Associates.

5/13/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – American Homes 4 Rent is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 48,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,174. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $721,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $101,152,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $71,613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after buying an additional 1,585,629 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

