Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: RWEOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/15/2021 – RWE Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

5/13/2021 – RWE Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/12/2021 – RWE Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/7/2021 – RWE Aktiengesellschaft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 0.14%. Equities research analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.9081 per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.