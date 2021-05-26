Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.26% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.66) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $527.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRGB. Raymond James increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

