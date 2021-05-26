Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Trading Up 4.7%

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s share price was up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $42.28. Approximately 5,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 865,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,433,000 after buying an additional 194,537 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after buying an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after buying an additional 386,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 1,018,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

