Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) (LON:RGM)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,251,621 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Regency Mines Plc (RGM.L) Company Profile (LON:RGM)

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

