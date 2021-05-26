Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has raised its dividend payment by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $10.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of RS stock opened at $165.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

