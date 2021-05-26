Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 556.60 ($7.27).

RTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £91,757.15 ($119,881.30).

RTO traded down GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 481.10 ($6.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 496.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 503.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.64.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

