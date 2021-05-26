Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Flex (FLEX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2021 – Flex was upgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Flex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $25.00.

5/7/2021 – Flex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $25.00.

5/6/2021 – Flex was upgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flex is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing recovery seen in the automotive sector, globally, in the long term. The company is also likely to gain from robust momentum seen in Artificial Intelligence (AI), augmented & virtual reality (AR/VR), Industrial automation, autonomous/connected cars and other upcoming technologies. The company’s diversified portfolio with increased focus on end-markets like 5G, converged enterprise and cloud bodes well. Revenues in fiscal fourth quarter are likely to be driven by recovery seen in most end markets. Markedly, the company also resumed share buybacks. Nevertheless, supply chain disruptions owing to the ongoing pandemic as well as a highly leveraged balance sheet and significant exposure to forex volatility remain overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Flex by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,217,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after buying an additional 67,549 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

