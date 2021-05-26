Reviewing SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) & Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. SITE Centers pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 4.12% 1.07% 0.44% Brandywine Realty Trust 59.59% 17.45% 7.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SITE Centers and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 8 4 0 2.33 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

SITE Centers presently has a consensus price target of $11.38, indicating a potential downside of 21.66%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential downside of 12.23%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SITE Centers and Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $416.76 million 7.35 $35.72 million $0.99 14.67 Brandywine Realty Trust $534.85 million 4.44 $305.53 million $1.39 10.00

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than SITE Centers. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats SITE Centers on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.