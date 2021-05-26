Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.60.

RXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of RXN stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,550. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $199,810.38. Insiders sold a total of 19,844 shares of company stock valued at $992,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,194,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,482,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rexnord by 139,256.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after buying an additional 1,114,050 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,947,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 1,932.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after buying an additional 822,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

