Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,556 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $27,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 703,501 shares of company stock worth $75,964,502. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $99.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average is $122.89. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.