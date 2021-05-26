Rise (RISE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $65.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Rise has traded down 41.1% against the dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $65.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016516 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000148 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00047501 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00070771 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 178,532,383 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

