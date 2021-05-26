Robert S. Lutz Sells 6,006 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DHR opened at $255.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $181.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.84 and a 200-day moving average of $233.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit