Robert S. Lutz Sells 6,006 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DHR opened at $255.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $181.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.84 and a 200-day moving average of $233.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

