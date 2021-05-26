Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 570 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after buying an additional 352,168 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4,660.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $828,366.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,563,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,205.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,437 shares of company stock worth $3,024,817. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WD traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,699. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

