Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,661 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.84. 8,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,209 shares of company stock worth $8,183,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

