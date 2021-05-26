Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 878 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $441.63. 1,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,790. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.90. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

