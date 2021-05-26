Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Roche’s performance in the first quarter of 2021 was disappointing as the coronavirus pandemic affected overall demand and the established pharmaceuticals business was adversely impacted by competition from biosimilars. Nevertheless, a surge in COVID-19 diagnostics tests somewhat offset this decline. While growth in Tecentriq, Hemlibra, Ocrevus and Evrysdi was consistent, COVID-19 disruptions and biosimilar competition for Herceptin, MabThera and Avastin weighed on the performance. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, label expansion of Tecentriq into additional indications should drive sales. The Diagnostics segment should also continue with its strong performance as Roche launched additional products in the first quarter. The company’s recent efforts to diversify its portfolio should reap benefit.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RHHBY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

RHHBY stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Roche by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after buying an additional 2,748,760 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Roche by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

