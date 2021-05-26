Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.49

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.49 and traded as high as C$5.72. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 171,894 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$586.02 million and a P/E ratio of 13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.49.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

