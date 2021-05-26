RosCan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Down 98.5% in May

RosCan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the April 29th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCGCF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RosCan Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 target price on shares of RosCan Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,777. RosCan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

