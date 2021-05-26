Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,865 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after buying an additional 1,269,771 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after buying an additional 1,066,646 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $491,190,000 after buying an additional 591,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $125.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,095. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In other news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

