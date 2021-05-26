Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 765,284 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.84.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

