Ruben Gabriel Pindar Sells 385,000 Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Stock

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Ruben Gabriel Pindar sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$962,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,990,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,475,000.

CVE NLC opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLC. Cormark upped their target price on Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

