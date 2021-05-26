Ruben Gabriel Pindar Sells 385,000 Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Stock

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Ruben Gabriel Pindar sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$962,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,990,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,475,000.

CVE NLC opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLC. Cormark upped their target price on Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit