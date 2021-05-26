Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. 287 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65.

About Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums segments. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

