Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.22

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $4.46. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 3,098,900 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The stock has a market cap of $398.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 298.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

