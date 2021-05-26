Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $968.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post sales of $968.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $957.70 million and the highest is $987.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $705.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,481 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,727 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

