Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Salzgitter from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Salzgitter from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.45.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit