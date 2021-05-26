Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Salzgitter from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Salzgitter from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.