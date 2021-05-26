Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Trading Down 0.2%

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.05 and last traded at $49.05. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a market cap of $189.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

