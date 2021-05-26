SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Trading Down 13.5%

Shares of SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) traded down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 262,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 399,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

