Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of SIS traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,172. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$11.60 and a twelve month high of C$19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.25.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark increased their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,368,750. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total value of C$429,748.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,364 shares in the company, valued at C$2,535,982.02. Insiders sold a total of 95,261 shares of company stock worth $1,760,119 over the last quarter.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.