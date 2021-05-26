Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

SHNWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $51.80.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

